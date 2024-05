Israeli Air Force jets overnight Sunday intercepted a UAV that was approaching Israel from the east.

“The drone was tracked by IDF forces, did not pose a threat, and and no sirens were sounded according to protocol,” the IDF spokesperson said.

Earlier on Sunday night, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq claimed to have launched two drones at “military positions” in Israel, including an IDF base in Eilat.

It did not name the target of the second drone.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)