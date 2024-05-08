Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Whoops! Pro-Hamas Student Admits The Truth: ‘Anti-Jewish” Instead Of “Anti-Israel”


A pro-Hamas student at Florida International University let the cat out of the bag and admitted that the protests are “anti-Jewish” and not just anti-Israel.

In a classic case of the perpetrator playing the victim, the student complained that the pro-Hamas protesters are not being protected from counterprotesters.

“Are we as Arab, Palestinian, Muslim, and anti-Jewish students not worth protecting?” she asked.

It should be noted that she read her speech from a paper, showing that “anti-Jewish” wasn’t merely a slip of the tongue.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



