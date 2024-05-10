Republicans Preparing To Potentially Impeach President Biden Over Withholding Aid To Israel

Freshman Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) announced on Thursday that articles of impeachment are being prepared against President Joe Biden over his decision to withhold aid to Israel for political reasons. This move comes as Biden faces criticism for withholding bombs from Israel, a decision that has sparked concerns over its political implications.

Biden’s decision has put him at odds with moderate Democrats who support Israel’s ability to defend itself against terrorists, while his base has been pushing for defunding Israel. With an election year underway and Biden trailing in the polls to Trump, the president appears stuck between competing coalitions.

Mills drew parallels between Biden’s decision and the accusations made against former President Donald Trump in 2019, who was impeached by Democrats for withholding military aid from Ukraine for alleged political reasons. “The same must happen for Joe Biden, which is why we’re drawing up articles of impeachment now,” Mills told Fox News.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) has already expressed support for impeachment proceedings, stating that “the House has no choice but to impeach Biden based on the Trump-Ukraine precedent of withholding foreign aid to help with reelection.” Trump himself has also accused Biden of making a political decision, saying “he did it as a political decision… you have to do the right decision, not the political decision.”

