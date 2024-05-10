WATCH: Former Chairman Of Joint Chiefs Of Staff: US Has Killed Lots Of People, Criticizing Israel Is Hypocritical

Retired General Mark A. Milley, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, pushed back against critics of Israel’s operation in Gaza, urging perspective and cautioning against self-righteousness. Speaking at the Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security in Washington D.C., Milley acknowledged the tragic loss of innocent life in Gaza but reminded the audience of the United States’ own history of causing civilian casualties in conflicts.

“Before we all get self-righteous about what Israel is doing…we shouldn’t forget that we the United States killed a lot of innocent people in Mosul and Raqqa,” Milley said. “We, the United States, killed 12,000 innocent French civilians…we destroyed 69 Japanese cities, not including Hiroshima and Nagasaki. We slaughtered people in massive numbers – innocent people who had nothing to do with their government – men, women, and children.”

“War is a terrible thing,” he continued, “but if it’s going to have meaning, if it’s going to have any sense of morality, there has to be a political purpose, and it must be achieved rapidly with the least cost, and that you do by speed.”

He also fired back at “peace activists” criticizing Israel’s conduct, accusing them of supporting a terrorist organization.

“They’re out there supporting a terrorist organization, whose very written charter calls for the death of all Jews – not just in Israel, worldwide. I mean, come on now. If you’re going to support that, you’re on the wrong side.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)