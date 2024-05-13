WATCH: Neturei Karta Protest Met With Creative Countermeasure At Teaneck Yom Hazikaron Event

A group of Neturei Karta members gathered outside the local Young Israel on Sunday to protest a Yom Hazikaron event featuring IDF and American veteran Mickey Flaumenhaft. However, their demonstration was met with an unexpected and humorous countermeasure from a nearby resident.
Flaumenhaft, a veteran of the IDF’s Nahal Brigade and recent reservist in the Jerusalem 9207th Battalion, shared stories of courage and heroism from his experiences during the Second Lebanon War and the recent conflict in Gaza. Despite the protests outside, the event continued uninterrupted, honoring the memories of fallen Israeli soldiers.
Meanwhile, outside, a creative neighbor took matters into his own hands, turning on his lawn sprinklers to soak the protesting Neturei Karta members. The unexpected shower seemed to cause some discomfort among the protesters, who were likely unprepared for the impromptu soaking.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
3 Responses
The NK is no longer a Jewish group. They were always people who thrived on conflict, aggression, incitement and hate. But at least they were ostensibly doing so on behalf of Torah.
Today they are just bunch of Palestinians Nationalists. Their clothing they wear, the flags they fly, the slogans they yell etc. are all what they learned and copy from Palestinians Nationalists.
Years ago they screamed about the Shalosh Shevous and we have no rights to control Eretz Yisroel. Not even if the non-Jews give it to us . Today they scream “Free, Free Palestine” Which is a call for a bloodbath R”L in an effort to conquer Eretz Yisroel and install our (Palestinian) government there.
Those Netura Karte members caused alot of tzar and pain to Satmere Rebbe zt”l …
The Rebbe never allowed then in the vicinity of Satmar….
Send them to Gaza in exchange for the Hostages