WATCH: Neturei Karta Protest Met With Creative Countermeasure At Teaneck Yom Hazikaron Event

A group of Neturei Karta members gathered outside the local Young Israel on Sunday to protest a Yom Hazikaron event featuring IDF and American veteran Mickey Flaumenhaft. However, their demonstration was met with an unexpected and humorous countermeasure from a nearby resident.

Flaumenhaft, a veteran of the IDF’s Nahal Brigade and recent reservist in the Jerusalem 9207th Battalion, shared stories of courage and heroism from his experiences during the Second Lebanon War and the recent conflict in Gaza. Despite the protests outside, the event continued uninterrupted, honoring the memories of fallen Israeli soldiers.

Meanwhile, outside, a creative neighbor took matters into his own hands, turning on his lawn sprinklers to soak the protesting Neturei Karta members. The unexpected shower seemed to cause some discomfort among the protesters, who were likely unprepared for the impromptu soaking.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)