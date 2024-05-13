MONSTER: Florida Imam/Terrorist Calls For Annihilation Of All Jews, Spews Insane Conspiracies [VIDEO]

A Florida Islamic cleric, Imam Dr. Fadi Kablawi, has sparked outrage with a sermon at the North Miami Islamic Center in late April, calling for the total annihilation of Jews and accusing Israel’s army of being “worse than the Nazis.” Kablawi referred to Jews as “tyrannical” and “brothers of apes and pigs,” a phrase historically used by radical Islamists to describe Jews.

In the sermon, which garnered nearly 80,000 views on Facebook, Kablawi called for Allah to support “our oppressed brothers” in Palestine and to annihilate the Jews, saying, “Oh Allah, annihilate the tyrannical Jews… for they are no match for You.”

“They steal the skin of the Palestinians. It is not enough that they stole their land; now they steal their skin,” he said, claiming that organs are “missing from children [and] from adults.”

“Go ask the Haitians, when they had the earthquake, what happened there with these Israeli organizations going under [the guise of] medical help,” he said. “Go ask them, those who know, [how a] guy will come limping into their tents for treatment [and then] he will be carried out dead, organs missing.”

Kablawi’s rhetoric has been condemned by many, including Florida State Representative Randy Fine, who called for the Florida Board of Dentistry to suspend Kablawi’s dental license for “openly advocating for violence against his Jewish patients.” Fine noted that Kablawi’s dental practice poses a serious and imminent danger to Jews in the state.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)