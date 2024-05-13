GET OVER IT: Just 5% Say Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Is One Of Most Memorable Parts Of Trump Presidency

A survey by The New York Times and Siena College has revealed the most prominent memories of Donald Trump’s presidency among registered voters, and perhaps surprisingly, only 5% of respondents cited the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol or Trump’s alleged election subversion efforts as their top memory. Similarly, only 4% mentioned Covid-19 as one of their top memories of the Trump presidency.

Instead, 39% of respondents remembered Trump’s behavior, 24% recalled the economy, 9% mentioned immigration, and 5% cited foreign policy.

According to John Sides, a professor of political science at Vanderbilt, “It’s the salience of issues today that color the memories that people have of Trump.”

The survey revealed that over a third of respondents had negative memories of Trump’s presidency, while another third had positive memories. Negative memories often focused on Trump’s behavior, with comments like “He was the biggest liar ever” and “The terrible things he did to women.” Positive memories, on the other hand, frequently mentioned the economy, with responses like “The economy was a little better than it is now” and “Gas was cheap and we were using our own oil.”

Those who cited January 6 or COVID-19 as their top memory gave responses like “When he refused to turn over power” and “Total incompetence in handling the Covid-19 crisis.”

