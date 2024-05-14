Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
SHOULD’VE SELF-IMMOLATED: Columbia Student Rips Up Diploma On Graduation Stage In Protest Of Israel


A Columbia University student tore up her diploma on stage during the School of Social Work commencement ceremony. The student, wearing zip-tie handcuffs and a keffiyeh, ripped her diploma into pieces before throwing it over her head and removing her graduation cap to reveal a message taped inside, which apparently nobody could make out.

Many other students in the program also wore Arabic garments and zip-ties to resemble Palestinian war prisoners, with some displaying messages such as “Free Palestine” and the name of Hamas terrorist Mazen Jamal Al-Natsheh. It wasn’t clear why that the student is so fond of that particular baby killer.

The ceremony was one of several smaller events held by the university after the main commencement ceremony was canceled due to security concerns stemming from violent anti-Israel riots. The university has been rocked by a wave of antisemitic protests, resulting in over 100 arrests.

Despite the tensions, a university spokesperson praised the graduates, saying, “Thousands of Columbia graduates and their families have already celebrated at Class Day ceremonies that started on Friday and concluded successfully with virtually no disruption… We join in the excitement of the remaining graduates who will celebrate their incredible achievements at their own Class Days and graduation events the rest of this week and as they start their next chapter.”

  1. Ehh….not sure I’d say “SHOULD’VE SELF-IMMOLATED” is the most appropriate nor respectable of headlines

  3. Maybe she just felt the diploma was not worth anything since no one will hire a graduate of a loony bin university?

