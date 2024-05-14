Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Israeli Civilian Killed, 5 Soldiers Injured From Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile


It was released for publication on Tuesday evening that an Israeli civilian was killed in the Hezbollah anti-tank missile attack on the Adamit kibbutz in the western Galil earlier on Tuesday.

Also, five soldiers were wounded, one moderately and four lightly.

Israeli media reports said that the civilian ran to help the IDF soldiers after they were hit by an anti-tank missile and immediately afterward, another missile hit the area and he was killed. His death was pronounced at the scene.

As YWN reported earlier, one of the missiles hit an IDF observation balloon, causing it to fall in Lebanese territory. The IDF said that there are no concerns about sensitive information being leaked.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



