Report: IDF Tanks Have Advanced Toward The Center Of Rafah


IDF tanks advanced deeper into eastern Rafah on Tuesday morning, entering the neighborhoods of Al-Jneina, Al-Salam and Al-Brazil, Reuters reported.

“The tanks advanced this morning west of Salahuddin road into the Brazil and Jneina neighborhoods,” a Gazan resident told Reuters.

“They are in the streets inside the built-up area and there are clashes.”

The unreliable UNWRA organization reported on Tuesday that an estimated, 450,000 Gazans have been “forcefully displaced” from Rafah since May 6th, when IDF forces entered the eastern part of the city.

Over 1 million people were sheltering in Rafah before the IDF entered the city.

Gazans evacuate from Rafah. (Screenshot)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



