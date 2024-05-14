Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

US Believes Israel Has Enough Troops To Launch Full-Scale Op In Rafah


The Biden administration believes that Israel has concentrated enough forces on the outskirts of Rafah to launch a large-scale military operation in the coming days, two senior Biden administration officials told CNN.

The officials said that they are not certain if Israel has made a final decision to carry out an expanded operation or not following US President Joe Biden’s warning that he would halt arms shipments to Israel if it launches a full-scale operation in Hamas’s last stronghold.

The officials expressed their “growing concerns” about the “innocent” civilian population in Rafah, saying that Israel has not made the necessary preparations to protect them.

The report quoted National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who said at the White House on Sunday: “The president was clear that he would not supply certain offensive weapons for such an operation if it would occur.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HEADING TO VICTORY: Trump Leading Biden In 5 Crucial Swing States, New Polls Show

SHAMELESS LIARS: U.N. Lowers Child Death Toll In Gaza By 42%, Blames “Fog Of War” For Parroting Hamas Lies

EVEN LIBS KNOW IT: CNN’s Fareed Zakaria Slams Trump Indictment As Politically Motivated

WATCH: PM Netanyahu: “It’s Either Us Or The Monsters Of Hamas”

4 IDF Soldiers Injured By Anti-Tank Missiles, Suicide Drones Explode In Beit Hillel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network