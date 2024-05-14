WATCH: Israelis Marching In Sderot In Call to Resettle Gaza Lie on Ground During Rocket Sirens

Thousands of Israelis participated in a march in Sderot in southern Israel on Tuesday, Yom Ha’atzmaut, in a call for Israel to reestablish Jewish yishuvim in the Gaza Strip.

During the march, Hamas fired a barrage of five rockets toward Sderot and nearby areas – forcing the participants to lie on the ground. Three of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome and two fell in open areas.

Some relatives of hostages being held in Gaza spoke at at a rally after the march.

Religious Zionism MK Tzvi Sukkot spoke and said that “whoever expelled the Jews of Gush Katif is directly responsible for the terrible October 7th massacre.”

Likud MK Shlomo Karhi also spoke and published a video of his speech, writing: “There are those who dream of building a Palestinian state that supports terrorism in Yehudah and Shomron and Gaza, and there are those of us who dream and call for Jewish settlement throughout our country.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)