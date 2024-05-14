Israeli Fighter Jets Strike Hamas Command Center In UNRWA School, Killing 15+ Terrorists

In a precision airstrike, Israeli fighter jets targeted a Hamas command center situated in a UNRWA school in Nuseirat, central Gaza, killing more than 15 terrorists, including 10 Hamas members and terrorists from the elite Nukhba force who participated in the October 7 attack.

According to the IDF, the strike was carried out following “accurate intelligence” provided by the Shin Bet security agency and Military Intelligence Directorate. The military emphasized that the strike was “carefully planned and carried out using precise munitions while avoiding harming civilians as much as possible.”

The IDF and Shin Bet revealed that the command center was used by Hamas to plan attacks against Israeli troops operating in central Gaza in recent weeks.

This is not the first time Israel has accused UNRWA of enabling Hamas to use its facilities for terror purposes. Previously, Israel has provided evidence that several UNRWA employees are members of terror groups and were involved in the October 7 attack.

