H’YD: IDF Announces The Death Of Soldier, Killed In Battle In Rafah


The IDF early Wednesday morning announced the death of Sgt. Ira Yair Gispan HY’D, 19, from Petach Tikva.

Gispan, z’l, who served in the Armored Brigade’s 75th Battalion, fell in battle on Tuesday in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

His death increases the death toll of the ground war in Gaza to 273.

The IDF cleared for publication on Tuesday that three Paratrooper soldiers were seriously injured in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip and a Givati soldier was seriously injured in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

Also, five soldiers were wounded in northern Israel on Tuesday from an anti-tank missile fired by Hezbollah in Lebanon. A civilian who ran to their aid was killed when Hezbollah launched another anti-tank missile at the area immediately afterward.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



