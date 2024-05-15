WATCH: Sirens Blare During Shacharis, Mispallelim Rush To Shelters Wearing Tefillin, Taleisim

The Hamas terror group fired five rockets at Sderot on Wednesday morning.

One rocket scored a direct hit on an unoccupied building, causing extensive damage. Three rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system and one fell in an open area.

Two women were injured while running to a protected space and were evacuated to the hospital in light condition.

The video below shows security camera footage from a Chabad house in the city where mispallelim were davening Shacharis when the siren blared.

On Tuesday, thousands of Israelis participating in a march calling for the resettlement of the Gaza Strip by Jews were caught outside when rocket siren alerts went off, forcing them to lie on the ground.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)