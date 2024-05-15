Two Buses Collide In Horrific Tel Aviv Crash, At Least 10 Injured [VIDEOS]

A serious collision involving two buses occurred on HaYarkon Street in Tel Aviv late Wednesday night, resulting in multiple injuries. According to information provided to YWN by the Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service center in the Dan region, the incident took place at the intersection of HaYarkon and Carmelit Streets.

Emergency responders were quick to arrive at the scene, where they provided medical treatment to approximately ten victims. A 40-year-old man was in serious condition, two individuals in moderate condition, and seven others with minor injuries.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)