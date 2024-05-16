HORRIFIC: Five IDF Soldiers Killed In Friendly Fire Incident In Gaza

The IDF has announced that five soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade 202nd Battalion were killed as a result of a friendly fire incident in Jabaliya.

An additional 7 soldiers were injured in the same incident – 3 seriously.

They have been identified as:

Cpt. Roy Beit Yaakov, 22, from Eli

Staff Sgt. Gilad Arye Boim, 22, from Karnei Shomron

Sgt. Daniel Chemu, 20, from Tiberias

Sgt. Ilan Cohen, 20, from Karmiel

Staff Sgt. Betzlel David Shashuah, 21, from Tel Aviv

According to an initial investigation by the IDF, a tank operating alongside paratroopers in the Jabaliya camp fired two shells at a building where they were assembled around 7 p.m.

The tank unit had arrived in the area during the morning hours, and shortly after, the paratroopers arrived and established a post within the building. Later in the evening, another group of paratroopers arrived and informed two tanks in the vicinity of their entry into the building.

Subsequently, the tank unit identified what they believed to be an enemy gun barrel protruding from one of the building’s windows, prompting them to fire two shells.

Their deaths increases the death toll of the ground war in Gaza to 278, and the total number of IDF soldiers killed since October 7th to 626.

