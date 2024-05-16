Five IDF Soldiers Struck By A Car In Haifa

Five IDF soldiers were hit by a car on Thursday morning while standing on the sidewalk outside the Israeli Air Force Technological College in Haifa.

The soldiers received emergency medical aid at the scene and were evacuated, one in moderate condition and four in light condition, in a mobile intensive care unit to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

The incident was initially thought to be a terror attack but the police later issued a statement saying that it was most likely an accident.

The police located and detained the driver and launched an investigation into the incident.

In January, an IDF soldier was seriously injured in a ramming and axe attack outside a naval base in Haifa.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)