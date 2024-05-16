Dramatic Footage: Terrorist Tries To Stab Officers In Old City Of Jerusalem

A terrorist attempted to stab Border Police officers in the Old City of Jerusalem overnight Wednesday.

The incident began when officers stationed outside the Shalem police station noticed a suspicious individual in the vicinity. They asked him for identification and the suspect suddenly pulled out a knife and lunged toward the officers.

The officers immediately responded with gunfire and neutralized him. His death was later pronounced at the scene.

Numerous police forces arrived at the scene to collect evidence at the scene of the attack, identify the terrorist and rule out the possibility of accomplices.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no Israeli security officers were injured in the incident.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)