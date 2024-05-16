TERROR IN ISRAEL: IDF Officer Injured In Stabbing Attack, Manhunt Launched For The Terrorist

An IDF non-commissioned officer was injured in a stabbing attack on Thursday morning at the Yitzhar intersection in the Shomron, south of Shechem and near Huwara.

The terrorist assaulted the officer when he stopped at an intersection, stabbing him through his open car window.

The officer managed to continue driving to an IDF checkpoint, where he received emergency medical aid and was evacuated in moderate condition to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah in a military intensive mobile care unit.

A large number of IDF forces arrived at the scene and launched a search for the terrorist, who fled the scene by foot.

“A report was received about a stabbing attack in the Shomron Regional Brigade,” the IDF spokesperson said. “Security forces have launched searches for the terrorist.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)