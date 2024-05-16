MAJOR MISHAP: IDF Soldier Killed, 4 Injured On Gaza Border When Israeli Munitions Accidentally Explode

The IDF on Thursday announced the death of a reservist earlier today in an “operational accident” on the border with the Gaza Strip. The deceased has been named as Sgt. Maj. (res.) Ran Yavetz, 39, of the Bislamach Brigade’s 6828th Battalion, from Modiin.

Yavetz was killed and another four troops were lightly hurt in a blast caused by Israeli munitions in a military zone near the Black Arrow memorial site on the border.

The cause of the blast is still under investigation.

Yavetz’s death increases the death toll of the ground war in Gaza to 279, and the total number of IDF soldiers killed since October 7th to 627.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)