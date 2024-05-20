“ELI KOPTER:” Israel Says Raisi’s Death “Wasn’t Us” As News Reporter Falls For Mossad Assassination Joke

Israeli politicians have responded with indifference to the news of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s death in a helicopter crash on Monday. An unnamed Israeli official was quick to deny any involvement in the incident, telling Reuters, “It wasn’t us.”

MK Avigdor Liberman, chair of the opposition Yisrael Beytenu party, downplayed the significance of Raisi’s death, saying, “For us, it does not matter, it won’t affect Israel’s attitude [to Iran]. Iran’s policies are set by the supreme leader [Ayatollah Ali Khamenei].” However, he added, “There was no doubt that the president was a brutal man. We won’t shed a tear.”

Right-wing MK Avi Maoz of the Noam party boasted, “Only less than a month ago, he threatened that ‘if Israel attacks, nothing will be left of it,’ and now he is a grain of dust in history.”

Raisi, a hardliner and potential successor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a helicopter crash in a mountainous region near the Azerbaijan border. The charred wreckage was found after a 15-hour search in foggy weather conditions.

Raisi had repeatedly praised Hamas and threatened Israel’s annihilation, but denied Tehran had a direct role in the October 7 attack. His death has been met with mixed reactions, with some Israeli officials and religious leaders welcoming the news.

Rabbi David Chai Hacohen, head of a religious Zionist yeshiva, told his students to omit Tachanun on Monday, calling Raisi’s death “good news for the people of Israel.” The yeshiva even organized celebratory tefillos and dancing.

Meanwhile, a satirical post online jokingly attributed the crash to a Mossad agent named “Eli Kopter” piloting the helicopter. The post was widely shared, with some even falling for the joke, including a reporter from i24news who later apologized for the mistake.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)