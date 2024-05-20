EXPLOSIVE UPDATE: “Star Witness” Michael Cohen Admits To Stealing From Trump Organization

Former lawyer Michael Cohen admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the Trump organization during former President Trump’s New York City trial on Monday.

Cohen made the admission while facing cross examination from Todd Blanche, one of Trump’s attorneys.

Cohen testified that he went to the bank and withdrew cash over a couple of days, totaling $20,000, and kept it in a small brown paper bag and then gave it to Red Finch, but that he never gave the full $50,000 when the company failed to press him for the rest.

He testified that the Trump Organization thought he paid the full amount, for which he was still reimbursed despite not having actually paid it.

Cohen is the star witness for prosecutors and was the final witness they called to the stand.

