Gantz, Lapid, Herzog & Katz Slam The ICC: “A Historic Disgrace That Will Be Remembered Forever”

Israeli politicians on Monday slammed the decision of the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for “war crimes” along with the leaders of the murderous Hamas terror organization.

Minister Benny Gantz said: “The State of Israel is waging one of the most just wars after the massacre by the Hamas terrorist organization against its citizens and is fighting in the most moral manner in history while complying with international law and having its own strong and independent judiciary. Drawing a parallel between the leaders of a country that is defending its citizens with bloodthirsty terrorists is moral blindness and a violation of its duty and ability to protect its citizens. Accepting the prosecutor’s position will be a historic disgrace that will always be remembered.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called the decision “unforgivable” and in a call to the Biden administration said: “I expect the administration to stand behind us and for Congress to convene and condemn the arrest warrants.”

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said: “The outrageous decision by the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague is an unrestrained frontal assault on the victims of October 7th and our 128 hostages in Gaza. While Hamas murderers and rapists commit crimes against humanity against our brothers and sisters, the Prosecutor mentions in the same breath the Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Israel alongside the vile Nazi-like monsters of Hamas – a historical disgrace that will be remembered forever.

“I have instructed the immediate establishment of a special command center at the Foreign Ministry, with all professional entities, aimed at fighting against the decision intended primarily to shackle Israel’s hands and prevent it from exercising its right to self-defense. I intend to speak with foreign ministers of leading countries around the world to urge them to oppose the Prosecutor’s decision and declare that even if warrants are issued, they do not intend to enforce them against Israeli leaders. No power in the world will prevent us from bringing back all our hostages and toppling the Hamas terror regime.”

President Isaac Herzog said: “The announcement of the prosecutor at the ICC is beyond outrageous, and shows the extent to which the international judicial system is in danger of collapsing. Taken in bad faith, this one-sided move represents a unilateral political step that emboldens terrorists around the world and violates all the basic rules of the court according to the principle of complementarity and other legal norms.”

“Hamas’ leaders are oppressive dictators guilty of launching mass murder, mass rape, and mass kidnappings of men, women, children and babies. Any attempt to draw parallels between these atrocious terrorists and a democratically elected government of Israel – working to fulfill its duty to defend and protect its citizens entirely in adherence to the principles of international law – is outrageous and cannot be excepted by anyone.

“We will not forget who started this war, and who raped, butchered, burned, brutalized, and kidnapped innocent citizens and families. We will not forget our hostages whose safe return should be the main concern of the international community. We expect all leaders in the free world to condemn outright this step and firmly reject it.”

MK Gideon Sa’ar: “The decision of the prosecutor at the ICC is evidence of the bankruptcy of the international justice institutions and is a continuation of the farce of the discussion of South Africa’s claim at the ICJ. The very parallel between the Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Israel, a country that fights according to the rules of international law and has an independent judicial system, to the Hamas jihadists is scandalous. These moves are aimed at harming the rights of Israel – the most threatened and attacked country in the world – to defend itself, a right enshrined in the UN Charter. The one leading these moves whose goal is to tie Israel’s hands is the Palestinian Authority headed by Abbas.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)