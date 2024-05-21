Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Israel’s Rafah Plan: A Limited Operation With US Support, Aiming For Hamas Overthrow, Stabler Gaza


A consensus has been reached among Israeli leaders regarding a military operation in Rafah, which is not expected to face opposition from the US, according to a report by David Ignatius in the Washington Post. The operation will involve a more limited approach, aimed at minimizing civilian casualties, which has garnered support from US officials.

Instead of a large-scale attack with two divisions, Israel will conduct a targeted operation, which is expected to result in fewer civilian casualties. This approach has led the US to refrain from opposing the operation, as they believe it will reduce the risk of harm to innocent civilians.

According to US officials, approximately 800,000 out of 1.5 million Gazans in Rafah have already evacuated the area, indicating a significant reduction in the civilian population. Meanwhile, Hamas has adopted guerrilla warfare tactics, as it has throughout the war, melting into the local population instead of engaging in open warfare with the IDF.

In the long term, Israel plans to continue conducting antiterror raids in Gaza, potentially leading to a status quo similar to that in Yehuda and Shomron. Additionally, Israel’s plans for “the day after” include establishing a Gazan security force drawn from the Palestinian Authority’s system, which will be overseen by a governing council of Palestinian officials and backed by moderate Arab states.

However, there is ongoing debate within Israel regarding whether this entity should have ties to Ramallah.

Meanwhile, Hamas has expressed openness to including the proposed Gazan security force in a transitional agreement as part of a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal. US officials believe negotiations on such a deal could resume as early as this week.

