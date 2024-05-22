REWARD FOR TERRORISM: Norway, Ireland & Spain Recognize Palestinian State, FM Katz Recalls Ambassadors To Israel

The countries of Norway, Ireland and Spain announced their recognition of a Palestinian state on Wednesday morning, prompting Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz to immediately recall Israel’s ambassadors from the three countries back to Israel.

Slovenia is expected to make the same announcement later on Wednesday.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre was the first to make the announcement, claiming that the move is a “response to the Gaza war.” Shortly later, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris made the same announcement, connecting the recognition of a “Palestinian state” to the Irish struggle for independence. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced to the Spanish Parliament that Spain will also recognize a Palestinian state on May 28.

Following the announcements, senior Hamas official Bassem Naim said that it was the “brave resistance” of the Palestinian people that led to the recognition of a state.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz responded swiftly to the announcement by recalling Israel’s ambassadors to Ireland and Norway to return to Israel immediately for “consultations.”

“I have instructed the immediate recall of Israel’s ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations in light of these countries’ decisions to recognize a Palestinian state,” he stated.

“I’m sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security.

“Today’s decision sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: Terrorism pays. After the Hamas terror organization carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, after committing heinous sexual crimes witnessed by the world, these countries chose to reward Hamas and Iran by recognizing a Palestinian state.

“This distorted step by these countries is an injustice to the memory of the victims of 7/10, a blow to efforts to return the 128 hostages, and a boost to Hamas and Iran’s jihadists, which undermines the chance for peace and questions Israel’s right to self-defense.

“Israel will not remain silent – there will be further severe consequences. If Spain follows through on its intention to recognize a Palestinian state, a similar step will be taken against it.

“The Irish-Norwegian folly does not deter us; we are determined to achieve our goals: restoring security to our citizens, dismantling Hamas, and bringing the hostages home. There are no more just causes than these.”

The Ireland Israel Alliance stated: “Very disappointed with the Irish government, as are so many others here in Ireland. We stand with Israel.”

The formal recognition by Norway, Spain and Ireland — which all have a record of friendly ties with both the Israelis and the Palestinians, while long advocating for a Palestinian state — is planned for May 28.

The announcements came in swift succession. Norway, which helped broker the Oslo accords that kicked off the peace process in the 1990s, was the first to announce its decision, with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre saying “there cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition.”

The country plans to upgrade its representative office in the West Bank to an embassy.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris called it an “historic and important day for Ireland and for Palestine,” saying the announcements had been coordinated and that other countries might join.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who announced his country’s decision before parliament, has spent months touring European and Middle Eastern countries to garner support for recognition and a cease-fire in Gaza.

“This recognition is not against anyone, it is not against the Israeli people,” Sánchez said. “It is an act in favor of peace, justice and moral consistency.”

President Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, welcomed the decisions and called on other nations to “recognize our legitimate rights and support the struggle of our people for liberation and independence.”

