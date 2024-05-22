BEFORE THE CRASH: HaRav Nebenzahl: “Persians Want To Kill A Jew & Their Leader Is Killed Instead”

This past Motzei Shabbos, at the end of the weekly shiur he delivers at his home to a small group of talmidim, HaGaon HaRav Avigdor Nebenzahl was asked by one of his talmidim to daven for the Iranian Jew Arvin Netanel Ghahremani, who was sentenced to execution, r’l.

HaRav Nebenzahl responded: “This isn’t the first time that the Persians want to hang a Jew and in the end, their leader is hanged himself.” He added: “B’ezras Hashem, it will be okay.”

The next day, the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six other senior officials crashed, killing everyone aboard.

B’Chadrei Chareidim reported that HARav Yehoshua Katz, the Rav of Maale Adumim, who was present at the shiur, confirmed the story, adding that when HaRav Nebenzahl heard about the crash, he smiled and said that everything “turned about” [הכל התהפך].

The public is requested to continue davening for a yeshuah for Arvin Netanel ben Sonia Tziyona.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)