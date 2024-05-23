WATCH: IDF Waits For Child To Leave Before Killing Oct. 7 Terrorist

IDF forces killed Ahmed Yasser Alkara, a senior Hamas terrorist and anti-tank missile operative who was involved in the October 7th massacre as well as many attacks against IDF soldiers in Gaza during the war, an IDF spokesperson said.

The targeted elimination in Khan Younis was momentarily delayed to allow a child on a bike to leave the area before IDF forces carried out the airstrike.

The strike killed Alkara along with two other terrorists, a Hamas Nukhba terrorist and an Islamic Jihad terrorist.

“The IDF will continue protecting innocent civilians while targeting terrorists,” the IDF spokesperson said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)