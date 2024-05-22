MOURNING A MASS MURDERER: Neturei Karta Attends Funeral Of Iranian Terrorist President

In case anyone thought otherwise, Yisroel Dovid Weiss, the Muslim dressed as a Hasidic Jew and who is the Neturei Karta leader from NY, was seen at the funeral of his dear friend, President Raisi of Iran, the world’s largest sponsor of terrorism.
Weiss joined in mourning along with other great friends of the Jews, such as Ismail Haniyeh of Hamas, Naim Qassem of Hezbollah and others.
During a speech by Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh at a funeral ceremony in Tehran, tens of thousands began chanting “death to Israel”.
Following the death of Raisi, YWN published the Neturei Karta statement which praised this arch terrorist. “As Jews, we mourn the loss of men who had a special friendship and expressed exceptional warmth and respect to Jews, the worldwide Jewish community,” the statement read.
“You were also a wonderful human being with a good heart who wanted what was best for humanity. May you rest in peace. The world won’t be the same without you.”
In case YWN readers weren’t sure, the man who had “exceptional warmth and respect to Jews”, repeatedly praised Hamas and threatened Israel’s annihilation, and his Foreign Minister, who was killed in the same helicopter crash, met with Hamas leaders multiple times following the October 7th massacre.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
4 Responses
If he hates Jews or wants to eradicate them, why didn’t he kill/arrest/throw to prison the Neturei Karta members when they came to visit?
Simple answer is, he hated/hates Zionists not Jews. and that’s their point.
Not justifying him or their actions.
We still have to be mekarev Zionists and hope they do Tshuva.
But there is a clear difference between a G-D fearing Jew, and a Zionist who doesn’t keep Torah UMitzvos. I hope and pray everyone does Tshuva and nobody should die before their time.
They could have skipped the funeral and letter.
>>>If he hates Jews or wants to eradicate them, why didn’t he kill/arrest/throw to prison the Neturei Karta members when they came to visit?
For the same reason the Nazis didn’t kill the collaborators they were meeting with. At the time they were useful. And by the logic you are using the Yevsektsiya were also the good guys. Stalin at time did not kill all Jews either and claimed to only have issue with anti-communists ones. So by showing him that there are Jews who support him and being treated by him similar to how Iran treats the NK they were also saving lives.
TJfromNY have you heard of the term “useful idiots”?