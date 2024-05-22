MOURNING A MASS MURDERER: Neturei Karta Attends Funeral Of Iranian Terrorist President

In case anyone thought otherwise, Yisroel Dovid Weiss, the Muslim dressed as a Hasidic Jew and who is the Neturei Karta leader from NY, was seen at the funeral of his dear friend, President Raisi of Iran, the world’s largest sponsor of terrorism.

Weiss joined in mourning along with other great friends of the Jews, such as Ismail Haniyeh of Hamas, Naim Qassem of Hezbollah and others.

During a speech by Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh at a funeral ceremony in Tehran, tens of thousands began chanting “death to Israel”.

Following the death of Raisi, YWN published the Neturei Karta statement which praised this arch terrorist. “As Jews, we mourn the loss of men who had a special friendship and expressed exceptional warmth and respect to Jews, the worldwide Jewish community,” the statement read.

“You were also a wonderful human being with a good heart who wanted what was best for humanity. May you rest in peace. The world won’t be the same without you.”

In case YWN readers weren’t sure, the man who had “exceptional warmth and respect to Jews”, repeatedly praised Hamas and threatened Israel’s annihilation, and his Foreign Minister, who was killed in the same helicopter crash, met with Hamas leaders multiple times following the October 7th massacre.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)