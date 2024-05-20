BEYOND PARODY: Neturei Karta Express “Shock And Sorrow” Over Iranian President’s Death

As Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter remained missing for hours on end on Sunday, YWN published an article which half-jokingly presumed that Neturei Karta members were “white-knuckled” and their “hearts lay heavy… as their friend, mentor, and morah d’asra is most likely dead, dying of injuries and/or extreme cold, or being eaten by wild animals known to roam the area where the helicopter went down.”

Well, it was no joke.

On Monday, Neturei Karta published this sorrow-filled message on their official Instagram account:

“With great shock and sorrow, our Jewish community true to the Torah from around the world received the sad news of the tragic passing of the honorable president of Iran, H.E. Ebrahim Raisi, and the foreign minister H.E. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their accompanying delegation. Iran has lost great leaders.

“As Jews, we mourn the loss of men who had a special friendship and expressed exceptional warmth and respect to Jews, the worldwide Jewish community, Judaism, and of course to the flourishing Jewish community in Iran. We as religious Jewish Rabbis have had the privilege to meet both of these great men, and we witnessed firsthand their wisdom, friendship and hospitality.

“May the Almighty with his compassion bring condolences to their families and to the entire Iranian nation, and may their souls be blessed by the Almighty and rest in peace. May God protect and bless Iran and guide them in this complex and difficult period. May Iran continue to be led into a bright future by blessed and just leaders.

“Rest in peace, President Ebrahim Raisi. You were an amazing leader to your people and to the great nation of Iran. You were also a wonderful human being with a good heart who wanted what was best for humanity. May you rest in peace. The world won’t be the same without you.”

Hopefully, they are correct, and the world will not be the same without the mass murdering Raisi.

As always, Neturei Karta and their ilk are impossible to parody. Because when you think they finally must have hit bottom, they start digging a cellar.

