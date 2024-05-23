IDF Spokesman: “Hamas Wants Gazan Civilians To Be Caught In The Crossfire. We Don’t.”

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari on Thursday contrasted Israel’s conduct in war with those of Hamas, pointing out that the terrorists specifically want civilians to be caught in the battles, resulting in injuries and deaths, which makes it harder for the IDF to fight without hurting innocents – and garnering sympathy for Hamas from around the world.

“Hamas terrorists are waging war while embedding themselves inside and under civilian areas in Rafah — Because Hamas wants Gazan civilians to be caught in the crossfire. We don’t,” Hagari said.

“We’re protecting Gazan civilians in Rafah from being a layer of protection for Hamas, by encouraging them to temporarily evacuate to humanitarian areas like we’ve done with around 1 million civilians in Rafah until now who have moved out of harm’s way.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)