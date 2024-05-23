Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Israeli Forces Eliminate Senior Hamas Commander in Underground Operation


IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA) special forces successfully eliminated Hussein Fiad, the Commander of Hamas’ Beit Hanoun Battalion, in an underground area in Jabaliya. Fiad was a high-ranking terrorist responsible for launching numerous anti-tank missiles and mortar attacks on Israeli territory and communities near the northern Gaza Strip.

According to IDF reports, Fiad was killed during a special operational activity in an underground area, presumably a tunnel, marking a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the Gaza Strip. The operation was carried out by IAF special forces and the elite ‘Yahalom’ Unit, known for their expertise in underground operations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TEHILLIM: IDF Soldier Seriously Injured Battling Terrorists In Gaza

SICKENING: Australian Bakery Makes Hamas Cake & Cupcakes For Child’s Birthday

Hezbollah Fires 30 Rockets After IDF Kills Wanted Terrorist, Minutes Later, IDF Destroys Launcher

WATCH: IDF Finds Primed Rocket Launchers In Egyptian Border Area

Wall Street Journal: “The International Criminal Court Disgraces Itself Over Israel”

NAZIS BEING NAZIS: Germany Says It Would Arrest Netanyahu If He Steps In Deutschland

Montreal Police Arrest Muslim Suspect In Connection With Shots Fired At Yeshiva Gedolah Of Montreal

CLOSED & SHUTTERED: Meron Is Officially Under Military Closure Until Next Monday

TRAGEDY IN BEIT SHEMESH: 2-Year-Old Nifter After Being Mistakenly Left In Hot Car For Hours

WOAH: Prominent Republican Accuses Biden Of Planning To Assassinate Trump

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network