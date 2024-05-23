Israeli Forces Eliminate Senior Hamas Commander in Underground Operation

IDF and Israel Security Agency (ISA) special forces successfully eliminated Hussein Fiad, the Commander of Hamas’ Beit Hanoun Battalion, in an underground area in Jabaliya. Fiad was a high-ranking terrorist responsible for launching numerous anti-tank missiles and mortar attacks on Israeli territory and communities near the northern Gaza Strip.

According to IDF reports, Fiad was killed during a special operational activity in an underground area, presumably a tunnel, marking a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the Gaza Strip. The operation was carried out by IAF special forces and the elite ‘Yahalom’ Unit, known for their expertise in underground operations.

