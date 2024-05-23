VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Police Forcefully Remove Last Few People Refusing To Leave Meron

Police had to physically remove the last remaining people who refused to leave Meron as it is a closed military zone until after Lag Baomer, in the wake of numerous Hezbollah attacks of the site in recent months. Just today, Hezbollah fired around 75 rockets to the surrounding area. Hezbollah has repeatedly been targeting the IDF’s air control base on Har Meron – just a stones throw away from Kever Rashbi.

Home Front Command, Maj.-Gen. Rafi Milo, signed the order imposing a military closure on Meron following the passing of the Meron Law, which legislated emergency regulations at the site on Lag B’Omer in the wake of numerous Hezbollah attacks of the site in recent months.

The order went into effect on Tuesday at 11 p.m. and will remain in effect until Monday, May 27 at noon.

The Boyaner chassidus announced that due to his longstanding mesorah and Chazaka, the Boyaner Rebbe will carry out an hadlakah at Meron on Lag B’Omer with a minyan of chassidim. On Motzei Shabbos, the Rebbe will carry out an hadlakah in the Boyaner Beis Medrash in Yerushalayim and he will then travel to Meron with a minyan of chassidim.

According to the plan, a central hadlakah will be held at the Meron site on Lag B’Omer along with two additional hadlakos at the Bnei Akiva complex. The hadlakos will take place at different times and up to 30 people (10 at each hadlakah) will be allowed to attend.

Additionally, up to 30 people who lost relatives in the Meron disaster will be allowed to participate in a tefillah at the tzion along with some residents of the Meron yishuv.

Five journalists from different media outlets will be allowed into the Bar Yochai and Bnei Akiva complexes.

