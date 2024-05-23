EPIC VIDEOS: Charedi Protestors Riot, Call Police ‘Nazis’ At Anti-Draft Protest In Yerushalayim

A small group of Charedi protesters blocked the intersection of Sarei Yisrael and Yaffa streets in Jerusalem on Thursday evening, demonstrating against the proposed law on the conscription of yeshiva bochurim. Police used force, including horses and water cannons, to disperse the protestors.

Jerusalem Police reported, “After dispersing the rioters, the intersection was reopened to vehicular traffic, and the light rail service resumed normal operations. For the past two and a half hours, officers have been working to disperse the disorder at the site, where dozens of rioters unlawfully blocked the road and the light rail route, disrupted public order, irresponsibly used small children, and endangered themselves and other road users. Some even went under the train and vehicles, and some called the officers ‘Nazis.’ After ignoring police orders and the dispersal orders from a police officer declaring an illegal assembly, the police acted to disperse the rioters using force and other means.”

During the unrest, several objects were thrown at the officers. Additionally, two rioters were arrested at the scene for disturbing the peace and were taken for police questioning.

Police added, “The Israel Police will continue to allow freedom of protest within the bounds of the law but will act against public disorder, endangering road users, and other unlawful actions that harm the freedom of movement for the broader public.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)