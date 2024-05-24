LOL: International Court of Justice Orders Israel To Cease IDF Rafah Operation

Judges at the top United Nations court have ordered Israel to halt its military operation on the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Reading out a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the body’s president Nawaf Salam stated that provisional measures ordered by the court in March did not fully address the current situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave, necessitating a new emergency order.

“Israel must immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah,” Salam declared.

Salam also noted that the situation in Gaza had deteriorated since the court last ordered Israel to take urgent steps to alleviate the humanitarian crisis there.

The ICJ’s latest ruling supports a South African request to order Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah, following Pretoria’s call for such a measure in a case accusing Israel of genocide.

The court, which is the highest UN body for hearing disputes between states, has its rulings considered final and binding, though they have been ignored in the past as the court lacks enforcement powers.

A decision against Israel could increase diplomatic pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Additionally, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) – a separate court also based in The Hague – announced on Monday that he had filed an application for arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as leaders of Hamas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)