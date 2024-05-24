Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WIDE OPEN BORDERS: Turkish Migrant Tells Fox News US Border Had “No Security”


A Turkish migrant, who told Fox News he paid around $10,000 to a cartel on his way to the United States, selling everything he owned, expressed concerns about the lack of security at the southern border.

After crossing illegally into Jacumba, California, in San Diego County, the man told Fox News: “In fact, American people is right, completely true. Who comes into this country? They don’t know. OK, I’m good. But how if they’re not good? How if they’re killers, psychopath, else? No guarantee of that.”

He further described the border crossing experience: “Like, no security, no security check, no background check.”

He voiced his worries about who might be crossing the border, stating, “people are not normal.”

The man detailed his journey to the U.S., explaining it took him 24 days and involved travel through Qatar, Dubai, Egypt, South Africa, and Brazil before arriving in Central America to make his way to the U.S.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israeli Security Forces Recover Three Bodies Of Hostages From Gaza

SICKENING VIDEO: Ayelet Shaked Makes Disgusting Remark That No Chareidi Soldiers Were Killed

EPIC VIDEOS: Charedi Protestors Riot, Call Police ‘Nazis’ At Anti-Draft Protest In Yerushalayim

Israeli Forces Eliminate Senior Hamas Commander in Underground Operation

VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Police Forcefully Remove Last Few People Refusing To Leave Meron

AD MEAH V’ESRIM: Jewish Chosson And Kallah, Aged 102 And 100, Set World Record As Oldest Couple To Get Married

INSANE VIDEO: Pro-Hamas Activists Hold Wild “Nakba Day” Rally In Brooklyn

BITTERSWEET JOY: Almanah Of Fallen Israeli Soldier Gives Birth To Baby Boy

TEHILLIM: IDF Soldier Seriously Injured Battling Terrorists In Gaza

SICKENING: Australian Bakery Makes Hamas Cake & Cupcakes For Child’s Birthday

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network