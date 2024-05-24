WIDE OPEN BORDERS: Turkish Migrant Tells Fox News US Border Had “No Security”

A Turkish migrant, who told Fox News he paid around $10,000 to a cartel on his way to the United States, selling everything he owned, expressed concerns about the lack of security at the southern border.

After crossing illegally into Jacumba, California, in San Diego County, the man told Fox News: “In fact, American people is right, completely true. Who comes into this country? They don’t know. OK, I’m good. But how if they’re not good? How if they’re killers, psychopath, else? No guarantee of that.”

He further described the border crossing experience: “Like, no security, no security check, no background check.”

He voiced his worries about who might be crossing the border, stating, “people are not normal.”

The man detailed his journey to the U.S., explaining it took him 24 days and involved travel through Qatar, Dubai, Egypt, South Africa, and Brazil before arriving in Central America to make his way to the U.S.

