WATCH: Hundreds Defy Meron Law, Arrive At Kever Rashbi, Violently Attack Police

Israel Police reported on Motzei Shabbos that despite Meron being declared a closed military zone and strict limitations imposed on this year’s Lag Ba’omer celebrations, hundreds of individuals have arrived at the site. In the past few hours, these gatherings led to violent riots, with participants hurling objects at police officers and forcefully resisting orders to disperse. Additional police forces were dispatched to the scene to remove unauthorized protesters from the mountain.

In a statement, Israel Police expressed grave concern over the behavior of those violating the law by attacking officers and jeopardizing public safety. The police reiterated their commitment to taking decisive action against any form of violence directed at officers on duty.

The measures and special preparations undertaken by Israel Police aim to safeguard public welfare and security. Since the onset of the conflict, Mount Meron has been targeted by dozens of rockets, posing a significant threat to the thousands of visitors who traditionally gather there. It is emphasized that remaining at the Meron site despite the closure constitutes a criminal offense, and fines may be imposed on violators.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)