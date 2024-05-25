WATCH: Hundreds Defy Meron Law, Arrive At Kever Rashbi, Violently Attack Police

Israel Police reported on Motzei Shabbos that despite Meron being declared a closed military zone and strict limitations imposed on this year’s Lag Ba’omer celebrations, hundreds of individuals have arrived at the site. In the past few hours, these gatherings led to violent riots, with participants hurling objects at police officers and forcefully resisting orders to disperse. Additional police forces were dispatched to the scene to remove unauthorized protesters from the mountain.
In a statement, Israel Police expressed grave concern over the behavior of those violating the law by attacking officers and jeopardizing public safety. The police reiterated their commitment to taking decisive action against any form of violence directed at officers on duty.
The measures and special preparations undertaken by Israel Police aim to safeguard public welfare and security. Since the onset of the conflict, Mount Meron has been targeted by dozens of rockets, posing a significant threat to the thousands of visitors who traditionally gather there. It is emphasized that remaining at the Meron site despite the closure constitutes a criminal offense, and fines may be imposed on violators.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
6 Responses
Good! I hope noone here will browbeat us with “danger”. We already heard it during Corona, when “danger” means that 10 people are not allowed to daven in a minyan on the street, but hundreds are allowed to protest together against the government.
The government doesn’t care about our lives, they just want another excuse to damage Jewish minhagim. Let’s not let them.
Meron is on side if mountain facing away from Lebanon, hence it is impossible for hezbollah to directly target Meron, hence this entire closure of Meron, is nothing more than vicious hatred of the religious, especially by the wicked police who are the sole cause of this unspeakable tragedy 3 years ago.
Kudos to these people adhering to their beliefs by going to Meron on ל”ג ב”עומר and shame on these wicked evil police.
The Israeli government should remain solely focused on release the hostages & absolutely nothing else whatsoever
I was there, this is really bad reporting.
Throughout Shabbos there was no police enforcement (besides for on the main road outside Miron)
Hundreds and thousands of people filled Tzion Rashbi throughout Shabbos. From all neighboring Yishuvim (Ohr Haganuz, Bar Yochai, Safsufa etc.)
I was there Friday night and Shabbos afternoon, it was packed out.
Suddenly Motzei Shabbos a load of police arrive and started to get violent with Mispalelim.
The police don’t care about safety or anything, they are scared of their bosses and that’s it. As long as it was Shabbos and there wasn’t any pictures or videos etc. they didn’t care how many people were there. As soon as Shabbos was out and people posted things online, they arrived to ‘enforce the law’
RShB”Y would be so proud…
What is wrong with some people?
If they want to commit suicide just jump off a tall building…. why go to Meron?
Maybe I’m just too litvish
But I fail to understand how trashing the kever is a sign of respect towards Rashbi