The Lebanon-based terror group Hezbollah announced the passing of the mother of its chief, Hassan Nasrallah, according to statements carried by Arab and Iranian media outlets.

The funeral for Mrs Hajja Umm Hassan is expected to take place tomorrow in southern Beirut, although it remains uncertain whether Nasrallah, known for his rare public appearances from his Beirut bunker in recent years, will attend the burial.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)