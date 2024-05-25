Hamas Allegedly Planned Terror Attacks on Israeli Embassy and US Military Base in Germany: Report

According to a report from the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, a Hamas terror cell allegedly plotted to carry out attacks on the Israeli embassy in Berlin and a US military base in Germany.

The targets were discovered on the smartphone of a terror suspect arrested in Berlin in December. Prosecutors accused the suspect of scouting locations to hide weapons for the terror group.

Sources in German security services revealed that the suspect, of Lebanese descent, received instructions from Hamas officials in Lebanon.

In January, the Prime Minister’s Office disclosed that Hamas operates a network of operatives in Europe under the command of leaders in Lebanon, with the aim of targeting Jewish and Israeli interests abroad.

