Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

H’YD: Another Nachal Chareidi Soldier Dies Of His Wounds


A Netzach Yehudah soldier who was critically injured last week battling Hamas terrorists in Beit Hanoun died of his injuries on Sunday morning.

The soldier was identified as Staff Sgt. Betzalel Tzvi Kovach, H’yd,  20, from the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem. He served in the Netzach Yehudah Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

His levaya is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Har Hamenuchos.

YWN notes that this is sadly the EIGHTH Charieid soldier to have lost his life in the past week, since Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked made her despicable insensitive remarks that she has yet to be at the Levaya of a Chareidi soldier.

Hashem Yikom Damam.



2 Responses

  2. YWN – stop with the lies about what Ayelet Shaked said. As noted in my comment on the original article you wrote on her comment, she explicitly stated that there were ALMOST no Chareidi soldiers’ bereaved families amongst those she visited, and that more Chareidim should serve – NOT that more Chareidim should C”V die.

    YWN may not agree with her about Chareidim serving, but please – at least be honest.

    an Israeli Yid

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BARBARIC: Israeli Police Brutally Assault Visitors To Meron On Lag BaOmer [SHOCKING VIDEOS]

VIDEO ROUNDUP: Lag Baomer Events On Motzei Shabbos Around The World

FIRST TIME IN FOUR MONTHS: Israeli Injured After Hamas Fires Rocket Barrage At Tel Aviv Area From Rafah

FAKE NEWS: The ICJ Did Not Order Israel To Halt Rafah Operation

PANTS ON FIRE: Hamas Claims It Abducted IDF Soldiers On Shabbos. Unsurprisingly, It’s A Lie.

VIDEO ROUNDUP: Lag Baomer Events On Motzei Shabbos In Eretz Yisroel

NEW INFO: IDF Releases Footage and Details of Operation to Recover Hostages in Gaza [VIDEO]

IDF Continues Heavy Activity in Gaza, Kills Many Hamas Terrorists

Mother Of Nasrallah Is Dead

WATCH: Hundreds Defy Meron Law, Arrive At Kever Rashbi, Violently Attack Police

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network