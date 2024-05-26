H’YD: Another Nachal Chareidi Soldier Dies Of His Wounds

A Netzach Yehudah soldier who was critically injured last week battling Hamas terrorists in Beit Hanoun died of his injuries on Sunday morning.

The soldier was identified as Staff Sgt. Betzalel Tzvi Kovach, H’yd, 20, from the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem. He served in the Netzach Yehudah Battalion of the Kfir Brigade.

His levaya is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Har Hamenuchos.

YWN notes that this is sadly the EIGHTH Charieid soldier to have lost his life in the past week, since Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked made her despicable insensitive remarks that she has yet to be at the Levaya of a Chareidi soldier.

Hashem Yikom Damam.