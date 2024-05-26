BARBARIC: Israeli Police Brutally Assault Visitors To Meron On Lag BaOmer [SHOCKING VIDEOS]

Police in Meron have been filmed brutally attacking and beating unarmed civilians whose sole crime was being at the kever of Rabi Shimon bar Yochai on Lag BaOmer.

Meron is a closed military zone, with the site shut over fears of an aerial attack by Hezbollah, but the behavior of the police officers enforcing the rules are shocking and disturbing – as can be seen below.

Not to worry, no police officer is ever held accountable for excessive force on charieidm.