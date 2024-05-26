UPDATE: IDF Confirms Massive Bombing In Rafah, Many Reported Dead [VIDEOS]

As many as 50 people reportedly dead after a massive explosion rocked Rafah, Gaza, late Sunday night.

Insane footage showed buildings and vehicle ablaze, as emergency personnel were attempting to rescue people from the fire and rubble.

Around an hour after videos began circulating online, the IDF released the following statement to YWN:

“A short while ago, an IDF aircraft struck a Hamas compound in Rafah in which significant Hamas terrorists were operating. The strike was carried out against legitimate targets under international law, using precise munitions and on the basis of precise intelligence that indicated Hamas’ use of the area.

The IDF is aware of reports indicating that as a result of the strike and fire that was ignited several civilians in the area were harmed. The incident is under review.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)