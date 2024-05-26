Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
UPDATE: IDF Confirms Massive Bombing In Rafah, Many Reported Dead [VIDEOS]


As many as 50 people reportedly dead after a massive explosion rocked Rafah, Gaza, late Sunday night.

Insane footage showed buildings and vehicle ablaze, as emergency personnel were attempting to rescue people from the fire and rubble.

Around an hour after videos began circulating online, the IDF released the following statement to YWN:

“A short while ago, an IDF aircraft struck a Hamas compound in Rafah in which significant Hamas terrorists were operating. The strike was carried out against legitimate targets under international law, using precise munitions and on the basis of precise intelligence that indicated Hamas’ use of the area.

The IDF is aware of reports indicating that as a result of the strike and fire that was ignited several civilians in the area were harmed. The incident is under review.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

 



10 Responses

  5. Is it all possible that their own offensive launch sites and the like caused their horrific series of explanations?

  8. Thank you Hashem? You think Hashem wishes his creations to die like this? Shameful responses here. If it was a mistake and tens of civilians and children died, we’re just like them to celebrate that. Do better.

  9. Shameful responses here. Thank you Hashem? You think Hashem enjoys this? Hashem wishes his creations to be destroyed in such a manner? And if it was a mistake and tens of civilians and children died? We’re no different than them to celebrate these deaths. Chevra, do better. This is not us.

  10. Gershey 246.
    Of course we thank HaShem for destruction of our enemies. What do you say daily before shmone esrei? Thank HaShem profusely for not leaving one alive and having drowned all mitzriyim.
    What do you think you davven for in ולמלשינים? For the destruction and annihilation of all our enemies. Don’t allow yourself to be contaminated with liberal attitudes..
    Save your mercy for kelal Yisroel

