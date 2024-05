by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

On LaG BaOmer we celebrate the cessation of the deaths r”l of the Torah Scholars – students of the great Rabbi Akiva. What better way to mark this Lag BaOmer than by watching how the Mir Yeshivah was saved in Kobe Japan and Shanghai?

This 45 minute video shows two daughters of Rav Chaim Shmulevitz discussing these miraculous events. It has been edited for clarity and was originally filmed through the offices of Torah uMesorah.

The editor can be reached at [email protected]