SNOWFLAKE: Liberal Supreme Court Justice Says She Cries After Rulings Favoring Conservative Viewpoints

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revealed that she sometimes experiences deep emotional distress and even cried after certain rulings favoring conservative viewpoints. Sotomayor shared this candid admission while speaking at Harvard University’s Radcliffe Institute on Friday, where she was receiving an award.

“There are days that I’ve come to my office after an announcement of a case and closed my door and cried,” Sotomayor confessed. “There have been those days. And there are likely to be more.” She further expressed that these moments can leave her feeling “deeply, deeply sad.”

“There are moments when, yes, even I feel desperation,” she continued. “We all do. But you have to own it, you have to accept it, you have to shed the tears, and then you have to wipe them and get up.”

While Sotomayor did not specify which rulings prompted her tears, her comments come in the wake of significant Supreme Court decisions, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which returned the authority to regulate abortion to the states, and the reversal of racial preferences in college admissions.

The Supreme Court is also set to decide on several high-profile cases, including former President Donald Trump’s immunity case and two abortion-related cases. Additionally, the court will determine if prosecutors can use a federal obstruction statute against individuals charged for their involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot.

During recent oral arguments, the Supreme Court expressed skepticism towards the Biden Justice Department’s attempt to charge a participant in the January 6 events under a law that harshly penalizes obstructing an official proceeding. This landmark case could affect around 350 defendants charged under similar provisions, potentially impacting the most serious charges against Donald Trump.

Despite her emotional struggles, Sotomayor joined her colleagues in a unanimous 9-0 ruling against the state of Colorado’s attempt to remove former President Trump from the state’s primary ballot over his actions on January 6.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)