WILD SCENES: Hundreds Counterprotesting Neturei Karta Outside Scheiner’s Shul In Monsey

A small protest by Neturei Karta outside Bais Medrash Ohr Chaim (Scheiner’s Shul) on Forshay Road in Monsey has sparked a massive counterprotest, with hundreds of people calling out the wicked reshaim for their public pro-Hamas stance.

The Neturei Karta protest was prompted by a special event at the shul, in which Yehuda Alon, a shemitta farmer and IDF veteran, provided a first-hand account of the October 7 atrocities by Hamas, as well as “an eye-opening discussion” with him about “the silent war that is threatening the existence of Israel as we know it,” according to a flyer announcing the event.

The small band of Hamas-supporting, Jew-garb wearing terror-lovers was met with a fierce counterprotest. Numerous local, county, and even state police agencies are at the scene due to the huge crowds standing up against the evil baby-killer-kissers protesting in their own community.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)