WATCH: Israel Intercepts Two Suicide Drones Over Eilat


Israeli security forces shot down two explosive drones headed toward Eilat from the east close to midnight on Monday.

Sirens blared in the city and following the interceptions, residents heard loud explosions although the drones were downed before crossing into Israeli airspace.

The IDF later issued a statement saying that the drones were successfully intercepted by a fighter jet and air defense systems.

The Iranian-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack.

 

