Report: IDF Tanks Enter The Center Of Rafah

IDF tanks have entered central Rafah, according to witnesses quoted by Reuters late Tuesday morning.

According to the witnesses, the tanks were seen near the Al-Awda mosque, a well-known landmark of central Rafah.

The IDF spokesperson has yet to comment on the report.

Kan News reported that four IDF brigades are currently operating in Rafah and are moving into new areas, including central Rafah.

Al Jazeera posted a video claiming to show the IDF tanks in the center of the city.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)