Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Report: IDF Tanks Enter The Center Of Rafah


IDF tanks have entered central Rafah, according to witnesses quoted by Reuters late Tuesday morning.

According to the witnesses, the tanks were seen near the Al-Awda mosque, a well-known landmark of central Rafah.

The IDF spokesperson has yet to comment on the report.

Kan News reported that four IDF brigades are currently operating in Rafah and are moving into new areas, including central Rafah.

Al Jazeera posted a video claiming to show the IDF tanks in the center of the city.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WILD SCENES: Hundreds Counterprotesting Neturei Karta Outside Scheiner’s Shul In Monsey

Trump On Pro-Hamas Demonstrations: “Any Student That Protests, I Will Throw Them Out Of The Country”

MAILBAG: I’m A Wealthy Man. You Have The Chinuch Financial Crisis All Wrong

What Did HaMashgiach HaRav Don Segal Say About The Chareidi Draft Law?

EPIC FAIL: Rappers Charged In Murder Case Appeared On Stage With Donald Trump At Bronx Rally

WATCH: Yanuka’s Response: “Why Is Kever Rashbi Closed Davka On Lag B’Omer?”

TORONTO: Levaya of Mrs Lea Reichman A”H, Wife of Reb Moshe Reichman Z”L

TRUMP SAYS THANKS: Rashida Tlaib Tells Literal Terror Supporters Not To Vote For Biden Due To Gaza War

MOVING VIDEO: HaRav Ehrlich, Z’l, Was Niftar HOURS After Dedicating A Sefer Torah

Saudi Arabia Expresses “Extreme Concern” Over Israel’s Refusal To Accept A Two-State Resolution

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network