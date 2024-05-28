Israel To Soon Require All Visitors To Present Travel Authorizations

Israel will soon require all tourists from visa-exempt countries to present an electronic travel authorization (ETA) in order to enter the country, the Population and Immigration Authority announced on Tuesday.

The new requirement is scheduled to go into effect beginning in August 2024. It does not apply to Israeli citizens or visitors from countries that require visas to enter Israel.

The permits will allow visitors to stay up to 90 days and will remain valid for up to two years for multiple trips of 90 days or less. The authorization can be obtained online [link provided below] at a cost of NIS 25.

A statement from the Population and Immigration Authority says: “The Israeli Population and Immigration Administration is launching the ETA-IL system: Visitors from visa-exempt countries can apply for travel authorization. Those who are eligible will be able to travel to Israel, and stay for up to 90 days or less.

Starting from June 1st, 2024 the ETA-IL system will open for application submissions as a pilot program only for holders of American and German passports. During the pilot phase, submitting an application will be voluntary and exempt from fees.

The system will open to visitors from all visa-exempt countries on July 1st, 2024.

Check eligibility here.

An ETA-IL authorization will stay valid for up to 2 years, or until your current passport expires – whichever comes first

If you obtain a new passport or change your name, gender or country of citizenship, you will be required to apply for a new travel authorization.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)