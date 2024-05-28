Report: This Is What Caused The Fire In Rafah

Israeli officials told the Biden administration overnight Monday that the fire at the tent camp in Rafah that sparked an international outcry was most likely caused by shrapnel from the IDF’s airstrike on two Hamas leaders, a US source told ABC News.

Israeli security officials estimate that shrapnel from the airstrike hit a fuel tank near the tent camp, located about 100 meters (.06) miles] away from the attack site.

The report added that the US lacks information to confirm or deny Israel’s estimate and is waiting for the results of the investigation the IDF launched. The fire killed dozens of “innocent” Gazan civilians.

The strike, carried out with precise warheads, took place after Israel received intelligence that the two Hamas commanders were in the area. The slain terrorists, the head and a senior member of Hamas’s Shomron Division, were responsible for the planning and execution of numerous terror attacks, including ones that caused the deaths of Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)