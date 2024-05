Israel’s National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said on Wednesday that the war in Gaza will last for at least another seven months.

In other words, the war will continue for at least the rest of the year 2024.

“In Gaza, the IDF now controls about 75% of the Philadelphi Corridor and I believe that we’ll soon have full control over it,” Hanegbi told Kan News.

“Together with Egypt, we need to prevent the smuggling of weapons [from Egypt into Gaza].”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)